Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Blood bank staff in Andhra Pradesh to undergo training in Chennai

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 03, 2022 23:34 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 23:34 IST

Doctors, staff nurses and other staff of private and government blood banks in Andhra Pradesh will be sent to Chennai for training as part of the measures to improve the functionality of blood banks, State AIDS Control Society project director and Special Secretary (Health) G.S. Naveen Kumar has said.

A team from Metro Blood Bank in Chennai Medical College led by blood transfusion specialist and Head of the Department Dr. Subhas visited the State and took stock of blood banks here, Mr. Naveen said in a release on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said that the Chennai team had agreed to provide technical support to the blood bank staff in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Naveen said 175 members including medical officers, technical staff, doctors, staff nurses and counsellors would will be sent to Chennai in batches for the training, which would begin on August 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Read more...