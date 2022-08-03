Vijayawada: Blood bank staff in Andhra Pradesh to undergo training in Chennai

‘Medical officers, technical staff, doctors, staff nurses and counsellors will be sent in batches’

Doctors, staff nurses and other staff of private and government blood banks in Andhra Pradesh will be sent to Chennai for training as part of the measures to improve the functionality of blood banks, State AIDS Control Society project director and Special Secretary (Health) G.S. Naveen Kumar has said.

A team from Metro Blood Bank in Chennai Medical College led by blood transfusion specialist and Head of the Department Dr. Subhas visited the State and took stock of blood banks here, Mr. Naveen said in a release on Wednesday.

He said that the Chennai team had agreed to provide technical support to the blood bank staff in the State.

Mr. Naveen said 175 members including medical officers, technical staff, doctors, staff nurses and counsellors would will be sent to Chennai in batches for the training, which would begin on August 8.