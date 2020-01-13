Vijayawada bids farewell to ten-day book festival

The 31st Vijayawada Book Festival came to a close on Sunday marking the successful run for 10 days during which thousands of bibliophiles from the city and nearby places every day visited the premises in Swaraj Maidan named after publisher Bellapu Ramesh.

The festival organised by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society and supported by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation featured over 145 publishers and sellers who set up their shops in over 270 stalls spread in the Swaraj Maidan grounds.

The festival witnessed several book releases at the Sahitya Vedika named after veteran journalist C. Raghavachari. The Prathiba Vedika named after Hema Parimi witnessed various activities from quizzes to career development talks by experts. The closing ceremony was presided by the A.P. Official Language Commissioner chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasad said that the educationists worry for the country not realising its diversity. Lord Krishna, Christ, Mohammad, Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi influence most of the world’s intellects and three of them were from India, he said and added that wishing for the well being of the entire world is the speciality of India.

Writer and political analyst Telkapalli Ravi said that there would be no use of talking about the greatness of traditions and culture while several Indians continue to struggle for food. He said Vijayawada will hold its glory as long as it promotes literature and witnesses progress.

He requested Mr. Prasad to see that Telugu medium is continued in government schools in the State referring to the State’s decision of English medium for Class I to VI. “There’s no wrong in promoting English but at the same time Telugu shouldn’t be ignored,” he said.

Society honorary president Bellapu Babji and former secretary P. Ramakoteswara Rao were felicitated on the occasion for their contribution to the annual event since the beginning.

Society president K. Lakshmaiah stressed the need for more collection of books at the libraries in the State. He said that only in Andhra Pradesh there was a reverse trend of high sales of academic books and low sales of literature books.