HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayawada athlete to represent country in World University Games in China

Anusha is one of the two athletes from the country to have been selected in the triple jump category

July 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
M. Anusha preparing for the World University Championship to be held in China, at Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

M. Anusha preparing for the World University Championship to be held in China, at Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

For Mallala Anusha, aged 20, coming from a financially poor background, success did not come easily. But when it did, it took the athletic world by storm. 

A first year BA student of Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala in Vijayawada, Anusha has taken part in around 20 competitions in the triple jump category, both at the State and national level, from the time she plunged into full-time sports in 2017.

“But it was when I bagged gold in the triple jump category in the Inter-State University Athletics Championship for Men and Women held in Chennai in March that I tasted success for the first time,” says Anusha, who represents Krishna University in the competitions.

Anusha is one of the two athletes from the country to have been selected in the triple jump category for the World University Games 2023 to be held in China. The schedule is yet to be announced. The other girl to be selected in the category is from Maharashtra.

In total, 68 athletes have been selected from across the country in various categories for the event.

Anusha hails from a small village in Prakasam district. With her father being a tenant farmer, spending money on competitions and coaching was never easy. “Before requesting them to pay for any competitions, I would promise them that I would come back with medals,” says Anusha, who is now taking coaching at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad for free.

While thanking her college management for funding her travel to China, she, however, expressed disappointment with the management of Krishna University as she was reportedly told that they do not have enough funds to help her financially.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / sport / international tournament

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.