Vijayawada athlete to represent country in World University Games in China

July 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

For Mallala Anusha, aged 20, coming from a financially poor background, success did not come easily. But when it did, it took the athletic world by storm.

A first year BA student of Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala in Vijayawada, Anusha has taken part in around 20 competitions in the triple jump category, both at the State and national level, from the time she plunged into full-time sports in 2017.

“But it was when I bagged gold in the triple jump category in the Inter-State University Athletics Championship for Men and Women held in Chennai in March that I tasted success for the first time,” says Anusha, who represents Krishna University in the competitions.

Anusha is one of the two athletes from the country to have been selected in the triple jump category for the World University Games 2023 to be held in China. The schedule is yet to be announced. The other girl to be selected in the category is from Maharashtra.

In total, 68 athletes have been selected from across the country in various categories for the event.

Anusha hails from a small village in Prakasam district. With her father being a tenant farmer, spending money on competitions and coaching was never easy. “Before requesting them to pay for any competitions, I would promise them that I would come back with medals,” says Anusha, who is now taking coaching at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad for free.

While thanking her college management for funding her travel to China, she, however, expressed disappointment with the management of Krishna University as she was reportedly told that they do not have enough funds to help her financially.