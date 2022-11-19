Vijayawada artist Siva Naga Rao sets yet another Guinness record by making smallest vacuum cleaner

City-based artist Pamarthi Siva Naga Rao has yet again set a new Guinness record by making world’s smallest working model of a vacuum cleaner spanning only 8.5 millimetre.
ADVERTISEMENT
The record, however, is his second in this category. The first was made in January 3, 2021 when he created a record by making a 1.4 centimetre vacuum cleaner. “A Pakistani artist broke my record by making a 1.3-centimetre vacuum cleaner. I wanted to beat his record and so took up the challenge again,” Mr. Siva said.
Trending
- PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
- All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup
“A Pakistani artist broke the record by making a 1.3-centimetre vacuum cleaner. I wanted to beat his record and so took up the challenge again”Pamarthi Siva Naga RaoArtist, Gunness record holder
“After practising for over nine months, in May 2022, I made the smallest vacuum cleaner of 0.85 centimetres in just 16 minutes and under the supervision of a certified surveyor”, he said.
The smallest vacuum cleaner runs on a battery and can suck small papers and dust, he added.
ADVERTISEMENT