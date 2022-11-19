  1. EPaper
Vijayawada artist Siva Naga Rao sets yet another Guinness record by making smallest vacuum cleaner

Mr. Rao’s, with his new 8.5 millimetre vacuum cleaner, beat the record of the Pakistani artist who broke his earlier record

November 19, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

City-based artist Pamarthi Siva Naga Rao has yet again set a new Guinness record by making world’s smallest working model of a vacuum cleaner spanning only 8.5 millimetre.

The record, however, is his second in this category. The first was made in January 3, 2021 when he created a record by making a 1.4 centimetre vacuum cleaner. “A Pakistani artist broke my record by making a 1.3-centimetre vacuum cleaner. I wanted to beat his record and so took up the challenge again,” Mr. Siva said.

“After practising for over nine months, in May 2022, I made the smallest vacuum cleaner of 0.85 centimetres in just 16 minutes and under the supervision of a certified surveyor”, he said.

The smallest vacuum cleaner runs on a battery and can suck small papers and dust, he added.

