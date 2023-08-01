Vijayawada archer Dhiraj secures second rank in the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier event

August 01, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

City-based international archer Bommadevara Dhiraj secured second rank in the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier event in Archery — the 2023 World Archery Championships under way in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.

With this, Mr. Dhiraj’s berth for the Olympic Games to be held next year is almost confirmed.

Andhra Pradesh Archery Association secretary Cherukuri Satyanarayana, in a release on Tuesday, said that Mr. Dhiraj reached the second position in the recurve men category by scoring 683 out of 720 points. Korean archer Kim Woo-jin secured first place with 688 points.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that it was a rare achievement for the country as Mr. Dhiraj secured a top position that is equivalent to archer Mangal Singh Champia’s achievement in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Olympic berth for Mr. Dhiraj is just a step away and it is only a matter of days for a clear picture to emerge, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

The 21-year-old was trained at Volga Archery Academy in the city.

Recently, he clinched a silver medal in the Indian men’s recurve team event and a bronze medal in the individual recurve event at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1 held at Antalya in Turkey.