Vijayawada Airport to be under CISF cover from July 2

Published - June 17, 2024 06:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

At present, about 400 police personnel from OCTOPUS, SPF and other wings of the AP State are providing security at the airport, says SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi

Rajulapudi Srinivas
OCTOPUS personnel guarding the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram in the Krishna district. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Airport Director M. Lakshmi Kantha Reddy has said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide security at the Vijayawada International Airport from July 2.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the security at the airport needs to be stepped up as the number of international and domestic flights landing at the airport has increased.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CISF to take over security operations at Vijayawada International Airport. The SP said about 300 security personnel will guard the airport from the first week of July.

“At present, a force of about 400 personnel, including the Special Protection Force (SPF), OCTOPUS, Special Police, Armed Reserve and the civil police, are monitoring the security at the airport round-the-clock,” Mr. Asmi said.

Airport officials said security personnel will oversee luggage checking, traffic, and the outer area of the airport premises. They also said the State police would step up security during the VIP visits.

Meanwhile, the Airport Director has asked the Director General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta, to withdraw the State police after the induction of the CISF at the airport.

Mr. Lakshmi Kantha Reddy has asked the State police forces to vacate the barracks and the AAI quarters, which would be allotted to the CISF personnel.

