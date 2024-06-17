GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayawada Airport to be under CISF cover from July 2

At present, about 400 police personnel from OCTOPUS, SPF and other wings of the AP State are providing security at the airport, says SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi

Published - June 17, 2024 06:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
OCTOPUS personnel guarding the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram in the Krishna district.

OCTOPUS personnel guarding the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram in the Krishna district. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Airport Director M. Lakshmi Kantha Reddy has said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide security at the Vijayawada International Airport from July 2.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the security at the airport needs to be stepped up as the number of international and domestic flights landing at the airport has increased.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CISF to take over security operations at Vijayawada International Airport. The SP said about 300 security personnel will guard the airport from the first week of July.

“At present, a force of about 400 personnel, including the Special Protection Force (SPF), OCTOPUS, Special Police, Armed Reserve and the civil police, are monitoring the security at the airport round-the-clock,” Mr. Asmi said.

Airport officials said security personnel will oversee luggage checking, traffic, and the outer area of the airport premises. They also said the State police would step up security during the VIP visits.

Meanwhile, the Airport Director has asked the Director General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta, to withdraw the State police after the induction of the CISF at the airport.

Mr. Lakshmi Kantha Reddy has asked the State police forces to vacate the barracks and the AAI quarters, which would be allotted to the CISF personnel.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / security measures

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.