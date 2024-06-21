ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada airport security to be handed over to CISF on July 2

Published - June 21, 2024 10:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna, Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Commandant Siva Kumar Pandey discussed the security arrangements at Vijayawada International Airport, here on Friday.

At a coordination meeting, the State and Central police officers discussed the handing over of the charge of airport security to CISF on July 2. The Police Commissioner and the SP apprised the CISF personnel of the security plan, with the cooperation of the State police.

Officers of OCTOPUS, Special Protection Force, Andhra Pradesh Special Police and other wings participated.

