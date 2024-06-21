GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayawada airport security to be handed over to CISF on July 2

Published - June 21, 2024 10:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna, Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Commandant Siva Kumar Pandey discussed the security arrangements at Vijayawada International Airport, here on Friday.

At a coordination meeting, the State and Central police officers discussed the handing over of the charge of airport security to CISF on July 2. The Police Commissioner and the SP apprised the CISF personnel of the security plan, with the cooperation of the State police.

Officers of OCTOPUS, Special Protection Force, Andhra Pradesh Special Police and other wings participated.

Related Topics

security / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.