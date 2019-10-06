Vijayawada airport is Haj boarding point

Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh can hereafter board the international flight at Vijayawada International Airport, Gannavaram, as the Centre granted embarkation point status to the airport, according to Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare Sk. Azmath Basha Bepari.

Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee, in a release, stated that the decision to accord embarkation status to the airport was taken by the Centre in a review meeting held in New Delhi on Friday following the requests made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Azmath Basha, according to the release, said that across the country, 22 airports, including Vijayawada airport were selected as embarkation points.

Mr. Basha further said that the notification for Haj 2020 would be issued on October 10 and asked aspirants to make necessary arrangements to get a passport.

Meanwhile, Muslim personal law board member Mufti Mohammed Farooq thanked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for pursuing the demand for sanction for embarkation status to an airport in Andhra Pradesh with the Centre and successfully fulfilling it.