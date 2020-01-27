Vijayawada airport inducts e-cars as part of green initiative

Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry on Monday flagged off six electric cars for office use at the Vijayawada International Airport.
The electric cars were procured by the airport as part of the Airports Authority of India’s go green initiative. The cars were engaged on a monthly hire basis under dry lease agreement for a period of six years.
Airport director G. Madhusudhana Rao said that the eco-friendly cars would be used within the airport premises and it is the first step towards reducing carbon emission. He said plans are afoot to induct more number of electric vehicles.
Mr. Balashowry also inaugurated the Mobile Command Post (MCP), a vehicle worth ₹45 lakh. The MCP serves a communication hub during emergency situations of bomb threats, demonstrations, fire mishap and natural calamities.
The MCP can also be used to conduct strategy meetings and tactical operations.
