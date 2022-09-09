Vijayawada: Admission notification issued for courses at Ambedkar open university

Candidates should apply online by September 15

A notification has been issued for admissions into all courses being offered by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University for the 2022-23 academic year, institution’s Director for Students’ Service Branch D. L. Vijayakrishna Reddy has said.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Reddy said candidates seeking admissions should apply online by September 15. The entire process— from submission of applications to issue of certificates—would be done in online mode.

Admissions are open for degree (BA, B.Com and B.Sc) and post-graduate (MA, M.Com and M.Sc) programmes, besides various diploma and certificate courses. The details of the courses and other key aspects are available in the website www.braouonline.in and www.braou.online.in

He said that the university had printed booklets and made them available to students free of cost to help them select study centres. These booklets were available in every study centre and its copies were also uploaded to the university website.

Applications related to examinations and issue of certificates should be sent only in online mode, he clarified, explaining that based on the students’ applications, a message would be sent to their mobile phones. After payment of the fees, the certificates would be sent to them through post.

Mr. Reddy said a chance was being given to old students and those who discontinued the courses. Degree students who obtained admission after 1999 and PG students who secured admission after 2005 were eligible for re-admission for completion of their respective courses, he added.

Assistant Director M. Ajantha Kumar, Assistant Registrar, Hyderabad, A. Raghupathi Reddy were also present on the occasion.