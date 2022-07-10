Vijayawada: 20 gates lifted at Prakasam Barrage as Krishna in spate

Over 14,500 cusecs of water discharged

The Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada received heavy inflows due to rain in catchment areas of the Krishna on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Over 14,500 cusecs of water discharged

The Prakasam Barrage continued to receive inflows on Sunday as the Krishna River was in spate following heavy rainfall in its catchment areas.

At around 11 a.m., the inflows to the barrage increased to about 30,000 cusecs and 20 gates were lifted up to one foot to discharge the surplus water.

Heavy inflows, which continued through out the day, came down to 19,488 cusecs by 6 p.m., according to the officials.

More than 14,500 cusecs of water was discharged from the barrage and 4,948 cusecs was released into the canals. The crest level of the barrage was being maintained at 12 feet.

Meanwhile, several streams and rivulets in the western part of the NTR district were in spate, following continuous rainfall.

G. Konduru mandal recorded 24.7 mm rainfall on Sunday, while Ibrahimpatnam received 8 mm rainfall. In the 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, several mandals received more than 10 mm of rainfall.

Tiruvuru mandal received 54 mm rainfall, followed by Vatsavai (26 mm), Jaggaiapeta, Ibrahimpatnam, G.Konduru and Penuganchiprolu mandals (over 10 mm).