  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Tunisia vs France; Australia vs Denmark

Vijayasai Reddy takes on TDP

November 30, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy on Wednesday said that the Telugu Desam Party would split into pieces in the next six months and the party leaders would join other political parties. He was reacting to the criticism launched by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu. 

In his tweet, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy stated: “In next six months, the TDP will break into pieces. The leaders from the party will search for other alternatives. Those who want a future will join other political parties from TDP. Mr. Naidu lost his tactics. His sleeper cells turned inefficient. TDP lost confidence among the public and the party also realised it. The cadre understood that TDP could not fight in General Elections”.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.