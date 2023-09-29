Vijayasai Reddy exhorts YSRCP cadres to ensure clean sweep in Tirupati again

September 29, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUPATI

YSRCP national general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy has exhorted the party leaders to ensure a ‘clean sweep’ in the 2024 elections. Addressing the district-level coordination meeting here on Friday as the regional coordinator for South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, he reviewed the performance of Srikahalasti, Venkatagiri, Gudur and Tirupati assembly constituencies.

He recalled that the party had won all the seven Assembly segments in Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency viz., Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu, Sullurpeta, Venkatagiri, Gudur and Sarvepalli (the last one falls under SPSR Nellore district).

The message of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s two-pronged strategy of development and welfare should reach the masses, he told the cadres.

“Around 88% of households are beneficiaries of our welfare schemes in one form or the other. People’s standard of living has seen a drastic rise due to the State government’s intervention. The rural schools and hospitals have undergone a facelift, and the reforms introduced in local governance and agriculture have started yielding results. It is this transformation that will endear us to the public,” he asserted.

MP M. Gurumoorthy, district convener Nedurumalli Ramkumar, MLAs B. Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati), V. Varaprasada Rao (Gudur), B. Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasti), MLCs M. Muralidhar, P. Chandrasekhar and Cipai Subramanyam took part.

Mr. Reddy also announced ₹2.5 crore to the Primary Healthcare Centre in Balayapalle mandal of Venkatagiri constituency under CSR funds. Earlier, Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja honoured him.

