Vijayasai Reddy challenges TDP-BJP-JSP alliance to promise Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh in poll manifesto 

March 24, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSRCP MP takes to ‘X’ to make a post on the topic, giving a clear hint that the ruling party is going to make SCS a major poll issue

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy has challenged the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance to promise the people of Andhra Pradesh in its manifesto that the Central government would give the State Special Category Status (SCS) for 10 years. 

Mr. Vijayasai Reddy, on Sunday, gave a clear hint that the ruling party is going to make SCS a major poll issue by posting on ‘X’: I challenge the TDP-JSP-BJP coalition to promise to the people of AP in their manifesto that the Central Govt. will give Special Category Status to AP for 10 years! But they would not do so because they want their alliance more than the progress of AP. Vote for a party that puts AP first.

This is against the backdrop of the Central government maintaining that SCS was a closed chapter and the inability of TDP and JSP to deliver the promise delivered by the Centre. The TDP and BJP were allies in 2014 when the bifurcation of AP happened. JSP had supported the alliance at that time. 

Over the years, the demand for SCS fizzled out as the Centre gave AP ‘special financial assistance’ instead of SCS, and there has been no change in the BJP’s stand. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has religiously mentioned SCS in his representations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah but to no avail.

