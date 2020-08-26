Andhra Pradesh

Vijayasai Reddy calls on Venkaiah Naidu

V. Vijaya Sai Reddy,File

V. Vijaya Sai Reddy,File   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

The national general secretary of the YSR Congress Party and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, V. Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday met the Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi and submitted to him the panel-approved 154th report.

The Department of Commerce report pertains to export of agriculture and other products of fisheries, plantation, coconut fibre and turmeric.

