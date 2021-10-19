Vijayanand Reddy is new APSRTC Vice-Chairman

Vijayawada

19 October 2021 01:47 IST

M.C. Vijayanand Reddy took charge as the Vice-Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) at Mangalagiri on Monday.

Participating in the programme, Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that APSRTC was extending good services across the State, particularly in the rural areas. The new Board of Directors of the APSRTC should strive for development of the corporation, the Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana, Satavahana RTC Region chairman Tatineni Padmavathi, were present on the occasion.

