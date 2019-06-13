Vijayanand is new Chief Electoral Officer

The Election Commission of India has nominated K. Vijayanand as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) with immediate effect. He will replace Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and serve as the CEO until further orders.
The ECI said Mr. Vijayanand, while serving as the CEO, should not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Government of A.P., except that he should be designated Secretary to the Government in-charge of Election Department in the State Secretariat.
The government issued a G.O. in this regard. Also, Special Secretary (IT, E&C) Anoop Singh was placed in FAC of the post of Principal Secretary (IT, E&C) until further orders.
Mr. Vijayanand was relieved from the full additional charge of the Principal Secretary post.
The ECI appointed Mr. Dwivedi as the CEO just before the general elections.
