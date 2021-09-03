Vijayamma, Sharmila should oppose ‘misrule’ in A.P.: TDP

Vijayawada

03 September 2021 00:37 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has demanded that Y.S. Vijayamma and her daughter Sharmila explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh why they were not raising their voice against the ongoing “destruction and suppression of A.P. under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government”.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Ramaiah said the mother-daughter duo went door to door in the 2019 elections, “betraying the A.P. voters with their countless lies and false promises”.

Ms. Vijayamma promised historic development under his son’s (Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) rule. But the State had plunged into chaos, lawlessness, joblessness and retrogression, he alleged.

The TDP leader asked whether the mother and daughter had “no responsibility to come to the rescue of the people in their hour of suffering and livelihood crisis”. It was high time that the two started an agitation against the “atrocious regime in A.P. rather than putting up emotional publicity stunts”, he added.