Vijayamma resigns from YSRCP, announces support for daughter Sharmila

Y.S. Vijayamma. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

July 08, 2022 16:05 IST

“I have stood by my son (Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) during his hardship and If I continue to support him even when he is happy, I will be doing an injustice to my daughter (Y.S Sharmila),” she said

Honourary president of YSR Congress Party and the wife of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Y.S. Vijayamma announced here on Friday that she was resigning from the YSRCP and added that she would stand with her daughter Y.S Sharmila, president of YSR Telangana Congress.

“My son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and my daughter Y.S. Sharmila have inherited the legacy of Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy. I have taken the decision to resign from the party as I feel that I should stand by Sharmila and I want to put an end to all speculations around our family. I am deeply anguished by reports in a section of media, which released a letter and alleged that I have signed it. I want to put an end to this and my conscience tells me that I should support my daughter. I have stood by my son during his hardship and If I continue to support him even when he is happy, I will be doing an injustice to my daughter,” said Ms. Vijayamma in an emotional tone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her statement which caught the audience by surprise was greeted by loud cheers from the crowd, some even shouting that she should not resign.