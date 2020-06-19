Vijayamma releases book on Jagan’s padayatra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is sincerely implementing the promises he made during his historic padayatra, said YSR Congress Party honorary president Y.S. Vijayamma.

She was speaking after releasing Prati Dinam Praja Hitham, a book on the day-to-day activities of Mr. Jagan from May 2019 to May 2020, published by the office of the Adviser, National Media and Inter State Affairs, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in Hyderabad on Friday. The Adviser’s private secretary and Information and Public Relations Department Divisional PRO Palepu Raja Sekhar has compiled the book.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Vijayamma said that during the padayatra, Mr. Jagan had the opportunity to understand the problems being faced by the common people and had assured them that he was there for them. “I appreciate the Chief Minister for fulfilling 90% of the promises he made within one year of coming to power. He considers the manifesto as Bhagavat Gita, Quran and Bible,” she said.

Ms. Vijayamma said Mr. Jagan was striving for the completion of irrigation projects to transform the State into Harithandhra Pradesh. Welfare and development activities were being taken up simultaneously. The Chief Minister was determined to distribute houses to the poor on July 8, she said, adding that Andhra Pradesh stood as a role model for the country by conducting over 6 lakh COVID-19 tests. She lauded the efforts of village secretariats.

The National Media and Inter State Affairs Adviser Devulapalli Amar said Prathi Dinam Praja Hitham was a like a reference book on the welfare programmes, departmental reviews, public meetings, tours and daily engagements of the Chief Minister during the last one year.