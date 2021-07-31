Vijayabhaskar Reddy elected Anantapur dy. Mayor

Kogatam Vijayabhaskar Reddy was unanimously elected second Deputy Mayor of Anantapur Municipal Council, while Nayakallu Aruna, the 47th ward corporator of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, was elected unopposed as second Deputy Mayor in Kurnool on Friday morning.

In Anantapur, District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan as the election officer conducted the special session of the Municipal Council to elect the second Deputy Mayor.

In Kurnool, Joint Collector Manzer Jeelani as election officer conducted the proceedings in the presence of Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah, Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan and Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy.

With Telugu Desam Party having a wafer-thin majority in Tadipatri Municipality, Chairperson J.C. Prabhakar Reddy did not take any chances and kept all his party ward members and an Independent and a CPI member in a camp in Anantapur for the past two days and arrived in the town at the appointed hour of election.

Meanwhile, all the 16 YSRCP ward members, led by ex-officio member Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, boycotted the municipal council meeting that was convened. The TDP members proposed the name of the Independent candidate Shaik Abdul Raheem and he was elected unopposed. Chairperson J.C. Prabhakar Redd too boycotted the council meeting.