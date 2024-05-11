Vijaya Sai’s family has criminal history, alleges Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for the Atmakur Assembly constituency Anam Ramanarayana Reddy alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Nellore Lok Sabha candidate V. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s family had a criminal track record and was involved in a murder case.

Addressing a media conference at the party office here on Saturday, Mr. Anam said that Mr. Vijaya Sai’s grandfather V. Linga Reddy had been ‘eliminated’ by his sons in a property-related dispute, in which Mr. Sai Reddy’s father V. Sundararami Reddy had been named as A2. “The case was registered as 17/1945 of Sessions Court, Nellore, on September 15, 1945, and the verdict was given as per Section 302 of the IPC,” Mr. Anam said.

The former minister flayed Mr. Vijaya Sai for belonging from a ‘criminal background’ and claimed that he was thus unfit to contest in the elections held under a democratic framework.

