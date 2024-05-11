GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vijaya Sai’s family has criminal history, alleges Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Published - May 11, 2024 08:15 pm IST - ATMAKUR (Nellore)

The Hindu Bureau

Former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for the Atmakur Assembly constituency Anam Ramanarayana Reddy alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Nellore Lok Sabha candidate V. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s family had a criminal track record and was involved in a murder case.

Addressing a media conference at the party office here on Saturday, Mr. Anam said that Mr. Vijaya Sai’s grandfather V. Linga Reddy had been ‘eliminated’ by his sons in a property-related dispute, in which Mr. Sai Reddy’s father V. Sundararami Reddy had been named as A2. “The case was registered as 17/1945 of Sessions Court, Nellore, on September 15, 1945, and the verdict was given as per Section 302 of the IPC,” Mr. Anam said.

The former minister flayed Mr. Vijaya Sai for belonging from a ‘criminal background’ and claimed that he was thus unfit to contest in the elections held under a democratic framework.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.