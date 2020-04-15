Vijaya Sai urges DGP to probe veracity of former SEC’s letter

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has urged Director General of Police Gautam Sawang to probe the veracity of the letter purportedly written by former State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar to Union Home Secretary on March 18.

In a letter to the DGP on Wednesday, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy contended that the letter purportedly written by Mr. Kumar was fabricated.

Mr. Vijaya Sai’s letter comes in the backdrop of a raging controversy over the decisions of the government to reduce the tenure of the SEC and bring in an ordinance to change the eligibility criteria for the post from Principal Secretary to retired judges of the High Court.

In his latter, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy also contended that the contents of the letter could have been drafted by TDP leaders Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, T.D. Janardhan and Varla Ramaiah.

Kanakamedala threatens legal action

Staff Reporter in Vijayawada writes: In a swift reaction to Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s letter to the DGP, Mr. Ravindra Kumar said that he would take legal action against the YSRCP leader if he did not withdraw the complaint.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Ravindra Kumar said he had neither drafted the letter nor was the Telugu Desam Party involved in it as was being alleged by Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

The YSRCP leader had no evidence in support of his allegations. There were contrasting allegations in the complaint, the TDP leaader observed.

“The complaint is motivated, ill-intentioned and an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC). I will proceed legally against him if he does not withdraw the complaint. Civil and criminal action will be initiated against him,” Mr. Ravindra Kumar said.