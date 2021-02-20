Vijaya Sai to take part in padayatra on VSP today

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 February 2021 01:19 IST

A meeting to be organised at the VSP gate near Kurmannapalem

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) north constituency coordinator K.K. Raju has said that the State government and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have already clarified their stand against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Raju said that party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy would start a padayatra for protection of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The 25-km-long trek would pass through Asilametta, Railway New Colony, Thatichetlapalem, Marripalem, NAD Kotha Road Junction, Sheela Nagar and Gajuwaka. The padayatra would conclude in a public meeting at the Steel Plant gate near Kurmannapalem. Mr. Raju expressed confidence that the Centre would revoke its decision and the VSP would be continued in the public sector. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already clarified that the POSCO had come to the State to set up steel plants at other places like Kadapa, Nizampatnam or Bhavanapadu but not Visakhapatnam.

Advertising

Advertising

He alleged that the Opposition was indulging in a false campaign that the State government was welcoming POSCO to the VSP. He called upon all sections of the people to participate in the ‘padayatra’ to save the steel plant. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, trade union leaders and different sections of the people were expected to participate in the meeting, he said.

YSRCP leaders Ravi Reddy and Sridhar Reddy were present at the media conference.