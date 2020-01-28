Vijaya Sai sure of Vizag becomingExecutive capital

YSR Congress Party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Tuesday asserted that none could stop Visakhapatnam from becoming the Executive capital of the State.

In a chat with reporters at a plantation programme launched at Peda Rushikonda by Pragathi Bharat Foundation, a newly formed NGO, he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to ensuring decentralised development by creating Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Judicial capital in Kurnool and Legislative capital in Amaravati.

Scoffing at Opposition criticism over decision on three capitals, he blamed them for politicking everything without caring for development of the State, he came down heavily on BJP Rajya Sabha member Y.S. Choudary for his outburst over the decision to create three capitals.

To a question, he made it very clear that he was not aware of BJP government’s opposition to the move and remarked that Mr. Chowdary was opposing the decision as he had invested in lands at Amaravati. He only knew how to cheat banks, he alleged.