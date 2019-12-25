Vijaya Sai, Sujana Chowdary engage in war of words

A war of words ensued between BJP MP Y.S. Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) and YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Tuesday over a letter written by the latter to President Ramnath Kovind in November this year.

Mr. Sujana Chowdary brushed aside the YSRCP leader’s assertion that the Union Home Ministry has ordered an inquiry into his activities. “It is a practice that the President’s office will forward the petitions received by it to the departments concerned. Similarly, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s letter was also forwarded to the Home Department. It is a mere acknowledgement of the letter. He is trying to tarnish my image with that acknowledgement,” Mr. Chowdary said. “It is an irony that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who appears before the court every week and waits for the judgement, is levelling allegations me,” he added.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, however, made light of the BJP MP’s response. “Why is Mr. Sujana Chowdary disturbed if it was a mere acknowledgement?” he wondered. The Home department ordered an inquiry into the activities of Mr. Sujana Chowdary, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said, adding he would stand by his charges.

‘Huge debt’

“He directly and indirectly owns/controls Sujana Universal Industries, Sujana Metal Products, Sujana Towers, and 102 other companies. The group today owes more than ₹8,000 crore to different banks and financial institutes whereas the market capitalisation is just around ₹132 crore. The group today indirectly operates a conglomerate of international companies from Singapore under the name Intraasia Trading PTE Limited. The group operates a conglomerate of international companies from Mauritius as subsidiaries of Sujana Universal etc.,” he alleged in the letter.

Mr. Sujana Chowdary on the other hand, said, “No individual or agency has filed complaints or levelled allegations against me, nor any cases are pending against me. My life, business and political career are like open books.”

Ridiculing the claims, the YSRCP MP said, “Yes, it is necessary to know who opened that book. His life is a book opened by and for TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.”