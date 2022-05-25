Andhra Pradesh: Vijaya Sai Reddy, three others file nomination for Rajya Sabha seats

P. Samuel Jonathan May 25, 2022 18:03 IST

They are expected to be elected unanimously thanks to the YSRCP’s numbers in the Assembly

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leaders V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Beeda Masthan Rao, Niranjan Reddy and R. Krishnaiah filed their nominations at the AP Legislative Council on Wednesday. The four leaders filed their nominations at the office of Returning Officer P.V. Subba Reddy. They are expected to be elected unanimously to the Rajya Sabha as the YSRCP has 151 MLAs in the State Assembly. Government adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was present. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that after the elections, the YSRCP would have nine members in the Rajya Sabha, out of which five members would be from the Backward Classes (BC) community, indicating the importance that the YSRCP attaches to social inclusivity. He added that the MPs would raise issues such as the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the implementation of promises made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014. According to the election schedule, nominations would be received till 3 p.m. on May 31. On June 1, scrutiny of nominations would take place. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 3. If there are more than four aspirants, election would be held on June 10.



