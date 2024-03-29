ADVERTISEMENT

Vijaya Sai Reddy promises to complete Somasila HLC, Veligonda projects for upland region

March 29, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - NELLORE

Opposition parties deem the Nellore MP candidate a ‘non-local’ for the constituency

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

YSRCP Nellore MP candidate V. Vijayasai Reddy speaking during his campaign at the drought-prone Udayagiri constituency of Nellore district.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency, V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, said that his top priorities include the completion of the Somasila High-Level Canal (HLC) and the Veligonda project, considered the lifeline for the upland mandals of the SPSR Nellore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Somasila HLC provides irrigation to about 45,000 acres of land and drinking water to 1.25 lakh people in the first phase and doubles the volume in terms of acreage and drinking water in the second phase. The project, once completed, will be a boon to Duttalur, Vinjamur, Udayagiri, Marripadu, Anantasagaram and Atmakur mandals, benefitting nearly 2.5 lakh people.

Similarly, the Veligonda project meets the irrigation needs of 4.47 lakh acres spread across Nellore, Prakasam and Kadapa districts and provides drinking water to 15 lakh people living in 30 mandals. Under this project, two major tunnels were constructed to reduce environmental impact on the Nagarjunsagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).

During his recent campaign in the drought-prone Udayagiri segment, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy promised all-round development of the constituency. He promised to make the region fertile by bringing water from the two projects, which has so far not been materialised. Even the adjoining Atmakur constituency largely depends on Somasila HLC for its irrigation needs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While opposition parties have been denouncing the YSRCP leader as a ‘non-local’ since his candidature was announced in Nellore, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy is learning to draw a road map to list out the problems plaguing the district, along with long-term solutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US