March 02, 2024 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSRCP has appointed V. Vijaya Sai Reddy as Nellore Lok Sabha constituency in-charge.

Releasing the ninth list on Friday, the YSRCP said that A.Md. Imtiyaz was appointed as in-charge of Kurnool Assembly constituency. Similarly, M. Lavanya was made in-charge of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

Sitting MP Adala Prabakar Reddy was made Nellore (Rural) Assembly constituency in-charge sometime ago.

