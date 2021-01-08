Vijaya Sai names TDP leaders who ‘grabbed’ lands in Vizag

‘They had forged title deeds of private land owners and sold them without their knowledge’

Lashing out at the TDP after the patta distribution programme at Tagarapuvalasa, near here, on Thursday, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy alleged that all the Ministers and MLAs of the previous government had grabbed huge chunks of government land by changing the WebLand records.

Naming TDP leaders such as V. Ramakrishna Babu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, P.G.V.R. Naidu, and Ayyanna Patrudu, the YSRCP leader alleged that they had indulged in large-scale grabbing of lands.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy also alleged that the TDP leaders had forged the title deeds of private land owners and sold them without the knowledge of rightful owners.

House sites

At Chodavaram, the said that house sites would be give to all and that the government was also keen on building houses for them. He also said that the State government was working to build the SEZ at Venkannapalem.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that ₹113 crore had been sanctioned for constructing roads in Chodavaram.

Dig at Naidu

Speaking at the programme, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that while the State government was keen on giving house sites to all people from the weaker sections, TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was trying to stall it by filing cases in the court.

He also challenged the opposition party to prove that there was corruption in the house site distribution programme.