Vijaya Sai, Lokesh have wordy duel on Twitter

The ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP chose the social media to indulge in a wordy duel.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh and YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy turned to Twitter on Friday to make their case.

Mr. Lokesh said, “An A-1 in disproportionate assets cases orders and A-2 conducts the inquiry. Solar power was purchased for ₹14 per unit during the YSR regime. The TDP government purchased it for ₹2.70 per unit. The discoms suffered a loss of ₹8,000 crore due to the wrong decisions when YSR was Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP has been alleging that corruption took place in Neeru-Chettu programme. But, Union Minister showered praises on the programme. This means there is something wrong in the YSRCP outlook.”

Posting an audio file wherein YSRCP MLA Kotamreddi Sridhar Reddy allegedly threatened a scribe in vulgar language, Mr. Lokesh said what could be the fate of a common man if journalists had no protection in “rakshasa rajyam.”

Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy ridiculed that K. Kala Venkata Rao (TDP State president and former Energy Minister) knew nothing except support his chief’s corruption. As per CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s orders, officials estimated that the government had paid ₹2,636 crore excess while purchasing power. Those who looted public money would be made to cough up, he said.