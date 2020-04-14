Andhra Pradesh

Vijaya Sai lodges cybercrime complaint

VIJAYAWADA

Rajya Sabha member and senior YSRCP leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police against several social media users posting allegedly offensive messages against him and the party.

In a complaint to the Vijayawada Cybercrime Police Station, Mr. Reddy alleged that several users were intentionally causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult/ defamation, injury, criminal intimidation, hatred, political riots, and public conflicts to harm the peace and tranquillity in society.

“I request you to get the postings examined and investigated to take appropriate punishable action as the information posted is grossly offensive and menacing in character, damaging the self-respect and defaming my position as a Member of Parliament and national general secretary of the YSR Congress Party,” he said in the complaint.

Copy sent to DGP

Mr. Reddy also sent a copy of the complaint to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police.

