Vijaya Sai lashes out at Sujana and Kanna

Coming down heavily on BJP leaders Sujana Chowdary and Kanna Lakshminarayana, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has alleged that both the leaders are corrupt and do not have they moral right to level allegations either against him or his party leaders.

Addressing a group of select mediapersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said, “When I was a practising Chartered Accountant in Chennai, I was auditing the accounts of Mr. Chowdary, and I know all the loopholes in his accounts and his benami companies.”

Shell companies

“I am aware how he swindled money from various banks by floating fictitious and benami shell companies. If banks are in a bad shape today, it is because of people like Mr. Chowdary. I have records to prove it, but he cannot prove a single charge against me,” Mr. Reddy said, and added, “When the appropriate time comes, I will expose him.”

Turning his ire on Mr. Lakshminarayana, the YSRCP leader said, “The BJP and the YSRCP are enjoying a cordial relationship at the Centre. But Mr. Lakshminarayana is trying to spoil it in the State.”

“Mr. Lakshminarayana is spoiling the image of the BJP by allowing into the party leaders such as Mr. Chowdary, who are moles planted by the TDP,” he alleged, and challenged the BJP State president to prove at least one corruption charge against him.

“He cannot prove, But I can show with proof how much of election funds he had swindled from the BJP,” he said.

Advice to media

Advising the BJP leaders to embark on self-introspection before levelling charges against anyone, Mr. Reddy urged a section of the media to seek his clarification before writing a piece against him.

Referring to the allegations that he was making money in these times of pandemic through his Pragati Bharat Trust, Mr. Reddy said, “I have only collected money from a few friends and not from the public, and everything is transparent. The allegations are false and I am ready to prove it.”

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and VMRDA chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao were present.