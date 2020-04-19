Vijaya Sai lashes out at Naidu over criticism against govt.

YSR Congress Party national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Sunday wondered whether TDP president and Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu was experiencing lockdown or lock-up.

During a press conference here, he alleged that Mr. Naidu’s son N. Lokesh due to imminent fear of losing his post after the State government’s decision to scrap the State Legislative Council, was exerting pressure on Mr. Naidu to hand over the party leadership to him.

Referring to a video tweeted by him on Saturday which showed Mr. Lokesh riding a bicycle on a deserted street during the lockdown, he said the TDP was now faced with an internecine family feud over leadership. “Mr. Lokesh knew it very well that neither he could get elected to any post nor nominated as Rajya Sabha member. Hence, he wants his dad to hand over party’s leadership to him.”

Wishing Mr. Naidu a happy birthday as he turns 71 on Monday, Mr. Reddy found fault with him for ‘making cheap politics’ at a time when the entire world was reeling under the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of appreciating the apt handling of the situation by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his team, Mr. Naidu was making baseless and unfounded allegations sitting in Hyderabad, he said.

Mr. Reddy emphatically said there was no shortage of masks or protective gear and the government was fully geared up to face the challenge. He said at a time when both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy were taking timely steps to control the situation, Mr. Naidu was showing least concern to the crisis by indulging in mudslinging.

Comparing his behaviour with a ‘demon,’ he said Mr. Naidu was still under the impression that he had not forfeited the post of the Chief Minister. Citing Telugu hit film ‘Mutyalamuggu,’ he said perhaps his coterie and the media promoted by him were making him believe that he was still the Chief Minister.

Mr. Reddy found fault with Mr. Naidu’s oft-repeated statements and online video conferences on an app with reporters and others to claim that he had been advising the Prime Minister on how to tackle the pandemic.

Flays Kanna

To a question, he also said only BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana was dancing to his tunes and making sweeping allegations against the YSRCP government without the approval of the party central leadership due to some deal struck with BJP MP Y. Satyanarayana Chowdary (known as Sujana Chowdary).

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas were present.