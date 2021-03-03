Vijaya Sai hints at Ganta joining YSRCP

TDP MLA’s close aide joins ruling party; Muttamsetti’s absence conspicuous

Former Minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao is likely to join the YSRCP, according to YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was speaking after Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s close aide Kasi Viswanath joined the YSRCP here on Wednesday.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao was conspicuous by his absence at the programme.

Welcoming Mr. Viswanath into the party, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the TDP MLA had sent feelers that he was interested in joining the party and put forth a few conditions.

“The conditions will be examined by the party. The TDP leader is keen on joining the YSRCP as he is motivated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance and welfare schemes,” said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Pointing out that the development might not be to the liking of a few persons in the party, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said, “They have to come to terms with it as no decision in the party is based on any individual’s opinion.”

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s remarks assume significance in the wake of the bitter relationship between the TDP MLA and the Tourism Minister, who were once close friends.

Recently, during a public meeting opposing privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, both the leaders had shared the same platform and exchanged pleasantries. Sources in the party say that efforts are on to iron out the differences between both the leaders.

‘More will join’

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy also said that many TDP leaders were set to join the YSRCP in the days to come.

“I have been trying to join the YSRCP for the last many days. I have no differences with the Minister. We had worked together when we were in the Praja Rajyam Party. I will meet him and seek his cooperation again,” said Mr. Viswanath.

A couple of months ago, the GVMC had demolished a go-karting facility owned by Mr. Viswanath on the Beach Road close to Bheemunipatnam.