Vijaya Sai assures release of arrears to GVMC contractors

Dues of ₹310 crore need to be released

YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy assured the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) contractors that the State government would pay the arrears by the end of February 2022. He was attending a meeting organised by GVMC Contractors’ Association in the city on Thursday.

Speaking to the contractors, Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy said that he was briefed about the issue of pending bills by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, after which he held discussions with GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and officials from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department. After paying ₹56 crore last month, the GVMC needs to pay another ₹310 crore, he said.

“Efforts would be made to pay another ₹60 crore by this month. Around ₹100 crore would be paid by the end of November 2021 and another ₹100 crore would be paid by the end of January 2022. By the end of February 2022, the remaining ₹50 crore would be paid,” he said.

The MP said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some financial issues which is why it has been decided to pay the pending bills in a phased manner. He also asked the contractors to continue to support the corporation.

Mr Vijaya Sai also said that the GVMC Contractors Association’s chambers at GVMC office that was seized one-and-a-half years ago, would be opened again for use by the contractors.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mr. Satyanarayana, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari and Deputy Mayors were present at the meeting.