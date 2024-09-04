Vijaya Ganapathi temple geared up for Navaratri Mahotsavam

Vijaya Ganapathi temple located at Palakonda Road in Srikakulam is geared up for the annual Navaratri Mahotsavam, starting from September 7 to 15 in the temple premises. Priests Tenneti Vikram Sarma, Penta Sridhar Sarma and Penta Nagesh Kumar Sarma will perform Vinayaka Puja on the day of auspicious Vinayaka Chavithi and coordinate celestial activities for all nine days.

The temple trustee Ippili Hari said that clay idols would be distributed to devotees on September 6th, the preceding day of Vinayaka Chavithi, to ensure an environment friendly festival. Trustee of Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam temple in PN Colony, P. Jaganmohana Rao, said that the special prayers would be offered for nine days in the temple premises. He urged the devotees to take part in the celestial events, both in the evening and morning.