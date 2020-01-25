Vijaya Chander faces ire of protesters

Veteran film actor and chairman of Andhra Pradesh Film and TV Development Corporation Vijaya Chander faced the ire of protesters during a programme held in Guntur on Friday.

Mr. Vijaya Chander was attending a programme organised by Hyderabad-based Yuva Kala Vahini and Saripalli Kondala Rao foundation at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devastanam and even as he began praising Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the people tried to stop him.

The parts of Guntur-Vijayawada have being witnessing protests for over a month after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy declared his intent of having three capitals, and shifting the executive Capital to Visakhapatnam.

Even as the people began raising slogans against Mr. Chander, the latter reportedly did not budge and went on euologising Mr. Jagan and his welfare schemes. Some of the protesters allegedly charged towards the stage and began hurling abuses at Mr. Chander. Sensing that the situation was getting out of control, Mr. Chander prepared to leave the stage. As he was getting into his car, the protesters stopped his car and it was only after he apologised, did they let the vehicle pass.