Vigorous monsoon may cause heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh till September 7, says IMD

September 03, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Very heavy rainfall is forecast in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts

Tharun Boda

Vehicles passing through the water-logged Nirmala Convent road in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the the next four days up to September 7 due to vigorous southwest monsoon activity over the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, in a release on September 3, said that a low pressure area was likely to form over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, even as another cyclonic circulation laid over Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana. Two other cyclonic circulations over Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had become less marked, the release added.

Due to the impact of the weather systems over Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring States, heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts. Heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places in Parvathipuram Manyam, Kakinada, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, East Godavari, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Annamayya, Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

Similar weather conditions were likely up to September 7 in the State, the IMD forecast said.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain lashed many parts of the State from September 2 night, the IMD said.

Kondapuram in Kadapa district received 160 mm rainfall, which was followed by Puttur in Tirpuati district (110 mm), Atchampet in Palnadu district (100 mm) and Chimakurthi in Prakasam distrtict (90 mm).

While several mandals in the districts of Kadapa, Tirupati, Chittoor, Nandyal, and Annamayya received about 50 mm rainfall, several others in the districts of Nellore, Prakasam, Palnadu, NTR, Anakapalli, Guntur and Krishna received more than 50 mm rainfall.

