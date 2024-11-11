Vignan’s University launches new courses, scholarships and industry partnerships

Vignan’s University announced expanded offerings and scholarship opportunities across its Guntur and Hyderabad campuses, aiming to boost job readiness, entrepreneurship and research skills among students. Vice-chancellor P. Nagabhushan, in a press release on Monday, highlighted the university’s commitment to providing students with top-tier education in fields like B.Tech, B.Pharm, BBA, BCA and more.

Applications for its VSAT-2025 admissions test are now available, with exams scheduled from March 1 to April 15 across India. The final date for application submission is February 25, and merit-based scholarships will be awarded to high-ranking students.

The Hyderabad off-campus, an extension of the Vignan’s Guntur branch, offers specialised courses like B.Com, B.Sc. in Psychology, M.Sc. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, and Ph.D. programmes in key disciplines.

In alignment with ‘Make in India’, Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation invested ₹4 crore in the university, supporting students’ technical skill development. Director of Admissions A. Gauri Shankar Rao reported that Vignan awarded over ₹48 crore in scholarships to economically disadvantaged students and provides a 25% fee waiver for SC/ST students.

