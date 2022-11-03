Vignan’s invites applications for 2023-24 admissions

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
November 03, 2022 23:09 IST

Vignan’s Deemed to be University on Thursday released the notification for admissions into undergraduate, post-graduate and Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor P. Nagabhushan has said students can apply for UG, B. Tech (Agriculture, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Biomedical, Chemical, Civil, CSE, CSE-AI and ML, CSE-CS, CSE-DS, CSE-BS, ECE, EEE, Food Technology, IT, Mechanical, Robotics and Automation and Textile Technology) besides B. Pharmacy, B.A (LLB) and B.B.A (LLB) courses.

Admissions into B. Tech, B. Pharmacy and B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture programmes would be based on the aspirants’ performance in the ‘Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test’ (V-SAT), an online exam conducted in 36 test centres across the country.

Dean, Admissions, K.V. Krishna Kishore informed that the V-SAT applications were available at all the Vignan Group of Institutions and their offices in Guntur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Eluru and Rajamahendravaram.

Students can also apply online from the University website. The V-SAT online exam would be conducted from March 1 to April 30, 2023, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

