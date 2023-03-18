Vignan varsity’s cancer awareness event creates Guinness record

March 18, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - GUNTUR

Vignan’s deemed to be University in collaboration with the U.S.-based Grace Cancer Foundation and Collective Power of One International (CPIO), organised a cervical cancer awareness programme on Saturday on its campus at Vadlamudi in the district, which created a Guinness World Record.

According to Swapnil Dangarikar, a Guinness World Records judge who attended the programme, this was the first time such a programme had been held for more than 3,465 women, breaking the previous record when it was held for 1,919 women.

The chief guests included Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, a robotic surgical oncologist at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, Dr. Satya S. Kalangi, founder and CEO of CPIO, Texas, U.S.A., Dr. Dale Climie, a fertility specialist and Board member of CPIO, and Dr. Venkata Sujatha, a fertility specialist.

Chairman Lavu Rathaiah, and Vice-Chairman Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu were also present.

Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli highlighted the lack of awareness around cervical cancer screening and its life-saving potential. He said that approximately 71,000 Indian women died from cervical cancer annually, and this number could rise to millions without widespread screening. Simple screening methods such as mammography, oral examination, chest X-ray, and pap smear tests, could aid in early detection and treatment, he said.

More than half of all new cases of cervical cancer occurred in women who were rarely or never screened, he observed.