Vignan varsity releases admission notification

The admission notification of the Vignan Deemed to be University for the academic year 2022-23 for admission into B. Tech programmes, B. Pharmacy and B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture and all other undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D programmes was released on Monday.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor Y. Krishna Kishore said Agriculture, Automobile, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Biomedical, Chemical, Civil, CSE, CSE-AI & ML, CS-CS, CS-BS, ECE, EEE, Food Technology, IT, Mechanical, Robotics and Automation, Petroleum Engineering, Textile Technology were offered as part of B.Tech programme.

In addition, B. Pharmacy, B.A(LLB) and B.B.A(LLB) courses were offered. Admissions into B. Tech, B. Pharmacy and B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture programmes would be based on the performance in the “Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test (V- SAT)”, an online examination conducted across 36 test centers on all India basis in 2022.

The Vice-Chancellor informed that innovative stream oriented courses such as Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IOT), Scripting Languages, Artificial Intelligence, Rapid Prototyping, Nanotechnology, Biotechnology – Immunology, Immunoinformatics were carefully designed and implemented in the curriculum of appropriate programmes.