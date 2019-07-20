Vignan varsity honorary doctorate for Ilaiyaraaja

Celebrated film music composer R. Ilaiyaraaja is among the distinguished personalities who will be conferred the honorary doctorate by Vignan Deemed to be University at its seventh convocation to be organised on the institution’s campus on July 27.

The maestro apart, noted cardiac surgeon Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale and V. Rajanna, Senior Vice-President and Global Head (Technology), Business Unit, Tata Consultancy Services, would be conferred the honorary doctorate, Vice-Chancellor M.V.S. Prasad told the media here on Saturday.

Kota Harinarayana, former ADE Director, former Programme Director, Light Combat Aircraft, and former Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Hyderabad, would be the chief guest.

Convocation coordinator P.M.V. Rao said 1,557 students would be receiving their degrees at the convocation. Ph.D degrees would be awarded to 14 scholars, he added. Rector K. Satya Prasad said 22 meritorious students would be receiving gold medals. The best outstanding student would be honoured with the Chairman’s Gold Medal and three other students honoured with memorial awards.