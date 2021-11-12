Vignan University launches four-year B.SC (Agriculture) course

Vignan Deemed to be University has introduced a four-year B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture. The B.Sc. course comes with added courses in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Chairman of the Vignan Group Lavu Rathaiah said that Agriculture is the way of life. “When conventional methods of agriculture are glued with technological advancements the crop yield can get better,” said Dr. Rathiah.

He stated that agriculture was the new path for each and every youngster who were looking for a bright future.

Director, Agriculture and Horticulture, T. Ramesh Babu, said the university introduced this course by developing an innovative curriculum to sort out the challenges and help the agriculture community and also the society at large.

“As the university has expertise in emerging areas like artificial intelligence, internet of things and also specially the agriculture technology, We have integrated all these skills into agriculture curriculum to produce the competent professionals in agriculture and make this as a sophisticated profession with ease of farming techniques, and we believe this curriculum can help the professionals in developing high yielding varieties and surely these kinds of approaches will help the traditional farmers to switch their gears and stand up to boost the economy of this region,” Vice-Chancellor M.Y.S. Prasad said.